With Titans’ reported hire of Matt LaFleur, three Redskins assistants from 2013 are now NFL head coaches

The 2013 Washington Redskins were not good. Their coaching staff was apparently much more impressive.

According to ESPN’S Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers will soon hire former Redskins assistant coach Matt LaFleur as their new head coach. Most recently, LaFleur served as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. He transitioned into that play-calling role after serving one season as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams. McVay is a former Redskins assistant coach.

Prior to his time with McVay in L.A., LaFleur worked under then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons. Like McVay, Shanahan also worked in Washington.

In fact, during the 2013 season – a campaign during which the ‘Skins won just three games, the team featured three future NFL head coaches … in addition to head coach Mike Shanahan.

Kyle Shanahan, current head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, was offensive coordinator. Matt LaFleur, soon-to-be head coach of the Green Bay Packers, was quarterbacks coach. Sean McVay, current head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, was tight ends coach.