Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?  back to back episodes, Friday 1/11 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:26 pm, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, January 8, 2019

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Carmen Electra” — Image Number: WL508_Carmen Electra_0007.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Brad Sherwood — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Carmen Electra” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

GUARDING COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CARMEN ELECTRA Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Brad Sherwood, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#508).  Original airdate 8/13/2018.   

 “Jeff Davis 6” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

ADVENTUROUS COMEDY Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#601).     Original airdate 8/20/2018.