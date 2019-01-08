Two adults, three children displaced after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A fire has forced a family of five out of their home in the 800 block of Bainbridge Boulevard Tuesday night.

Firefighters with the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to the home in the South Norfolk section of the city around 9:11 p.m., arriving five minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the attic area.

Residents told authorities they started to smell smoke after their lights started flickering.

Everyone – including the family’s pets – got out of the house safely before firefighters arrived.

The first arriving companies from Fire Station 1 in South Norfolk deployed handlines and made an aggressive interior attack.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control with minimal damage to the rest of the home.

The family is making lodging arrangements.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

