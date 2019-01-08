× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: 60s today, snow possible this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 60s to snow… Today will be our warmest day of the week. Temperatures will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning with isolated showers. More sunshine will break through this afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will return to the 40s tonight.

We will see several sunny, dry, and cooler days to end the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Winds will crank up tomorrow, W/NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Sunshine will continue for Thursday with highs falling into the low and mid 40s. It will still be windy with NW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 30+ mph. Temperatures will drop to near 40 on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Winds will start to relax, NW/N 10 to 15 mph.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move up the East Coast this weekend. Rain is likely later Saturday through Sunday. Snow could mix in for areas closer to Richmond. We will be fine tuning the exact location of the rain/snow line later this week. As of now, it is too early to discuss any potential accumulation totals.

Today: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW/W 10-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/NW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 8th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

2011 Snow showers across south-central VA. 1-2″ Richmond and surrounding counties.

