Three injured after two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two drivers and a passenger were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the area of Campostella Road and River Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in around 12:30 p.m.
Police say a Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Campostella Road when a Mazda that was traveling southbound hit the Ford head-on. Both drivers and the passenger of the Mazda were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A 1-year-old passenger that was in the Mazda was not hurt during the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.
There is no further information.