This little piggy up for adoption at Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center

NORFOLK, Va. – Are you ready to take this little piggy all the way home?

Badger the Vietnamese Pot-bellied Pig is in the care of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center and is waiting for his new family!

The 3-year-old neutered pig loves to eat bananas and cucumbers, and staff say he’s as smart as a toddler and can learn quicker than a cat or a dog.

He may be a pig, but he sure doesn’t live like one! Badger has never lived outside, but he’s house-trained to use a litter box.

“He was surrendered to our shelter on December 1st when his new family was unable to keep up with the cost and care of having a pig,” said Kennel Supervisor Shannon Phillips.

Staff say Badger is a little shy at first, but he’ll start to open up when food is involved. He also loves snuggling under blankets and is quite the ham whenever a camera comes around.

Pet pigs have a few special requirements. They are not allowed in the City of Norfolk, so his new family must live in an area that is zoned to allow pigs. His new family should also “pig-proof” their home since Badger knows how to get into things. Having a backyard is best because pigs love to root around.

And if you have a talent or hobby, you may have a new buddy to do it with! Some pig owners have taught their pets to play the piano, ride a scooter, drive a golf cart, ride as a car passenger or slam dunk a basketball – the possibilities are endless!

If you’re interested in adopting Badger, contact Shannon Phillips ad Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center at (757) 441-5505. The center is located at 5585 Sabre Road in Norfolk.