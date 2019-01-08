ATTENTION SPECTRUM SUBSCRIBERS – CLICK HERE TO DEMAND YOUR REFUND.

THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 1/15 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 4:56 pm, January 8, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, January 8, 2019

“The Flash & The Furious” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

CAITLIN AND CISCO EMABRK ON A NEW JOURNEY — While Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) grapples with the revelation that Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) killed her grandmother, Team Flash must stop the formidable team-up of a newly sprung from jail Weather Witch (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Silver Ghost (guest star Gabrielle Walsh), a new meta-tech villain who can control engines and motorized technology.  Meanwhile, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) discuss creating a meta-human cure.  David McWhirter directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Sterling Gates (#510).  Original airdate 1/15/2019.