 THE 24th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS, Sunday 1/13 at 7pm on WGNT 27

THREE HOUR SPECIAL

(7:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TAYE DIGGS HOSTS THE 24th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Hosted by acclaimed actor Taye Diggs (“All American”) and broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Critics’ Choice Awards feature the best in film, television and streaming from the past year. Actress Claire Foy will be honored with this year’s #SeeHer Award and producer Chuck Lorre will receive the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award. The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate 1/13/2019.