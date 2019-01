SUFFOLK, Va. – Seven people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 400 block of Culloden Street Tuesday evening.

Arriving units with Suffolk Fire & Rescue reported moderate smoke coming from the back of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the origin and the cause of the fire.

There is no further information.

