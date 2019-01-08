ROSWELL: MYSTERIES DECODED, Thursday 1/10 at 9pm on WGNT 27

(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE SUMMER OF 1947 — This all-new special takes an extensive look into an active cold case investigation involving an unexplained crash in Roswell, New Mexico in the summer of 1947. Led by investigator Jennifer Marshall and Ufologist Ryan Sprague, the duo will attempt to uncover new evidence that could reveal one of the greatest government cover-ups of the 20th century. Executive producers are Gary Tarpinian and Paninee Theeranuntawat. Original airdate 1/10/2019.