Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: From 60s to snow!

From 60s to snow? After spring-like weather today, winter will make a big comeback. And that means some of us will likely see some snow this weekend.

But in order to get snow, you need cold air. And we will see several blasts of cold air move in over the next few days.

The first cold front will arrive overnight. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but will bring us plenty of wind. It will be about 15° colder on Wednesday afternoon but a gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder.

And it will be colder on Thursday and Friday as more chilly weather moves in. In fact, some of us may not even climb out of the 30s on Friday, despite plenty of sunshine.

That sunshine will give way to clouds on Saturday and by late afternoon and into the evening rain and maybe even some snow.

The big question mark is just how far south the snow will get. Right now we expect at least some snow in many of our northern communities, including the Eastern Shore, the Northern neck, the middle Peninsula, portions of the lower Peninsula and areas west of the James River including Surry county and Sussex County.

Our computer forecast models are not in much of agreement right now. Some bring long periods of snow to these areas

while others have it change over to rain pretty quickly. We receive new updates every few hours so check back with News 3 and WTKR.com frequently over the next few days.

