Norfolk Police search for man accused of armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for 47-year-old William Henry Williams.

They say he was caught surveillance video going into the Wawa on North Military Highway.

According to police, he told the clerk he had a gun, demanded cigarettes and then took off on September 30 a little after midnight.

Williams is now wanted for robbery. Police say he’s got two tattoos on his neck, one of a scorpion and the other the word “kelli.”

Police don’t know where is now but the last place they knew he was living was in Chesapeake — near Battlefield and Volvo.

If you know where he is you can anonymously report your tip by calling Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips may also be submitted online here or via the P3 Tips app.

If your tip helps police you could get a cash reward.