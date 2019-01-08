Norfolk Police need help identifying home invasion suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Police need your help to identify two men that they believe were involved in a home invasion robbery in 2018.

On August 28 around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a home invasion in the 800 block of 44th Street.

When officers got there a man said two armed men entered the home and demanded property. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

The victim received minor injuries during the incident, according to police.

If you recognize these men or know anything about this robbery, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.