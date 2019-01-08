Newport News apartment fire displaces five residents

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An apartment fire has displaced five people Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Hickory Point Boulevard.

Firefighters found fire inside the kitchen and said they were able to contain fire damage to the kitchen area.

The unit did have smoke damage throughout so residents are displaced and American Red Cross assistance was requested.

Investigators determined the fire was related to cooking.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.