Hampton shooting leaves one person dead, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are currently investigating a shooting that left one male dead in the city.

According to a Tweet from Hampton Police, the shooting was in the area of Duluth Court and Juanita Drive. Officials added that the call for the shooting came into dispatch around 3 a.m.

Officials added that the male was found by officers inside a vehicle suffering from the gunshot wound and that he was pronounced deceased on scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

No further information was provided by officials.

