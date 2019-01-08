Family pet’s leg amputated after being shot in Newport News apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Friday, December 28 took a troubling turn at the River Mews Apartments.

Margaret Davis had just returned home from work when she learned her 10-month-old puppy, Aspen, had gotten out of the house minutes earlier. Davis said he escaped while her mother was trying to take him for a walk. As Davis began to look for her husky puppy, she heard gunshots echo through her neighborhood.

“I heard the first gun shot and it startled me. Then I heard the second and I heard Aspen cry out, like scream,” explained Davis. “I started running towards the gunshots and then I heard a third gunshot.”

Davis said she found her dog covered in blood, crying out in pain but he wasn’t alone.

“There’s a nice couple sitting with Aspen,” said Davis. “He has blood all over him, and a lot of drool and rapid breathing, so I’m freaking out. The nice couple they were in a silver pick up truck. They gave me their dog’s car cover and helped me get Aspen into the car.”

Davis said she rushed Aspen to an emergency vet. There she learned that Aspen had been shot in his leg, the bullet shattered his elbow. She says amputation was the only option.

“He’s healthy and he’s my baby so whatever was going to have to be done as long as he would be okay,” she said.

Aspen survived the surgery and is now back home adjusting to life on three legs. While Davis is grateful to have him home, she is looking at her neighborhood differently.

“I thought it was safe and now I’m just trying to walk him to the dog park and home. God forbid I’m walking him with my son and something else happens,” explained Davis.

Especially because she says it could have very easily ended with an innocent person being hurt.

“They’re shooting at a dog and a random person is walking by or it goes by a house or a window,” said Davis. “To shoot a random dog with a collar, there could have been children around.”

Animal Control is investigating the shooting.

Davis has created a Go Fund Me page to help offset the financial strain of Aspen’s surgery. She is also hoping to locate the couple who helped her get Aspen help. If you know who they are or have any information that can help with the investigation call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.