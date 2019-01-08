Electrical fire displaces one person in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A fire has forced one person out of their home in the 200 block of Beazley Drive Tuesday.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to the home at 4:09 p.m., arriving to find smoke coming from the roof and attic area.

After entering the home to find the source, firefighters quickly found the origin of the fire and were able to extinguish it. The fire was contained to the attic.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Authorities say while the preliminary cause of the fire is electrical, the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Download the News 3 app for updates.