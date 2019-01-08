Disabled, elderly man says he was attacked by a stranger on Christmas Day in Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - A disabled, elderly man said he was attacked by a stranger on Christmas Day in Hampton.

The 52 year-old suspect, Johnnie Simmons, Jr., is being held at the Hampton Jail.

“He kept saying, 'I’m going to get you. I’m going to get you,'” said Bill Moughamian.

Moughamian said is now taking pain medication but is still hurting.

He spoke exclusively to News 3 about the attack.

“He grabbed me from the back in a bear-hug and then slammed me down. It happened so fast they couldn’t stop him,” said Moughamian.

Police said they got a call for an assault complaint at the Nights Welcome Shelter at the Langley Christian Church at 10 a.m. on December 25.

Moughamian said he was transitioning between two different homes and was staying at the shelter that evening, getting a meal.

He said the stranger came up behind him and attacked.

Moughamian said he passed out from his injuries.

Now he said he needs two surgeries. He said his shoulder is dislocated and his body is bruised and cut. He said he also had a crack in his neck.

Police said Simmons, Jr. fled but was arrested the next day and was charged with one count of maiming.

Moughamian said he is disappointed about what happened and says his injuries are a step back to his new workout routine.

“I started weightlifting, and I have to start all over again. That’s going to be a pain in the neck,” said Moughamian.

But he says he’s glad he'll be okay and now just wants justice.

Simmons is expected to go back in front of a judge on February 19.