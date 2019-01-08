Dick Lamb retiring from Hampton Roads’ airwaves after four decades of morning fun

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dick Lamb, one of the most popular voices on morning radio in Hampton Roads over the last few decades, announced Tuesday morning that he would be leaving The Wave (WVBW-FM) and retiring after his final morning show on January 11.

The announcement was made during a Facebook Live on The Wave’s station page. Lamb has hosted “Dick Lamb and the Morning Wave” on 92.9 since 2005.

“With a new year … I believe it’s time for a change. So, this coming Friday is going to be my last,” said Lamb in the announcement on-air. “You guys are on your own, I’ve done all I can do,” said Lamb jokingly.

While he had been with The Wave since 2005, Lamb’s voice has been heard across Hampton Roads for decades, hosting “Breakfast Bunch” on 101.3 2WD (WWDE-FM) for more than 25 years and even hosting a midmorning variety show here on WTKR in the 1970s called “The Dick Lamb Show.”

“You talk about a guy being blessed,” added Lamb, who had fun with his colleagues during the announcement, jarring them for his new found freedom in the mornings, which includes no longer waking up at 4 a.m. anymore for work.

Lamb said in the Facebook Live that he will remain working at Max Media, which owns The Wave, along with several other radio stations in Hampton Roads, in a management capacity.