“I Need Some Balance” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

LETTING THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) decides that she needs to find a way to take her mind off her ex-boyfriends. Vincent Rodriguez III, Vella Lovell, Pete Gardner, Donna Lynne Champlin and Gabrielle Ruiz also star. Elizabeth Kiernan Averick wrote the episode, directed by Kimmy Gatewood (#409). Original airdate 1/11/2019.