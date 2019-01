VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –┬áVirginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a State Trooper Tuesday night. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. –┬áVirginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a State Trooper Tuesday night.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m., on I-64 westbound at Indian River Road.

Police said the Trooper did not suffer any injuries and the other driver is being taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated.

Exit 286A is shutdown during the investigation as of 9:15 p.m., Tuesday night.