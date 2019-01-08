Child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A child was hurt after being hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Princess Anne Road near W. Neck Road in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened on private property around 2:30 p.m.

The child’s injuries are said to be serious.

One lane at Princess Anne Road and W. Neck Road has reopened. Traffic is currently alternating, so there is major congestion in the area, authorities say.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

