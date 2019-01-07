Virginia Beach teen suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle near bus stop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach teen suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Culber Lane near Wellsford Drive in the city around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

According to officials, the teen was being dropped off at a bus stop – and before the bus arrived – the teen was struck by the slow-moving vehicle while crossing the street.

Officials added that the teen was not looking when he or she was hit crossing the street. They also said no charges have been filled.

Police did not release any further information.