Victim dies after Portsmouth shooting, police investigating

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the city around 10 a.m. Monday.

The incident left one person dead.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 500 block of Rapidan Street.

The victim has not been identified but police said it was an adult male who was shot in the upper body.

#BREAKING: @PortsmouthPD confirms person shot dead on Rapidan St. This is near Victory Blvd & Freedom Ave. Big scene here now. Still working on getting more info. https://t.co/fnVrowD4mz @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/VS4nAdg01Y — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) January 7, 2019

City officials say this is the first homicide for Portsmouth in 2019.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

