Victim dies after birthday party shooting at Bertie Co. community building

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a shooting in Bertie County left one person dead Sunday.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call about shots fired at the community building in Merry, North Carolina, across from the Midway Fire Department, where a birthday party was being held. When deputies arrived, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim — though transported by air ambulance for treatment in Greenville, North Carolina, — reportedly died while in Greenville.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.