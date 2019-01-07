Tide rolled: Clemson crushes Alabama, wins second college football title in three years

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – For the second time in three years, Clemson beats Alabama to win college football’s national title. But no team in college football of late, let alone the Tigers, have beaten Bama like this. Clemson finished the game on a 31-0 run.

In a dominating performance in all facets of the game – including pitching a second half shutout, Clemson destroyed the previously unbeaten Crimson Tide, 44-16 to finish the season 15-and-0. It’s the Tigers’ second national championship in three seasons. Clemson, four-time defending ACC champions, becomes the first team in college football history to finish a season 15-and-0.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence becomes the first true freshman quarterback since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship. For the game, Lawrence completes 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Tigers receiver Justyn Ross, an Alabama native, made several outstanding catches – including a 74-yard touchdown catch to give Clemson a 37-16 lead.