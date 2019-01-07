Three people displaced after Suffolk attic fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Suffolk responded to an attic fire in the city Monday morning that displaced three people.

According to the Suffolk Fire Department, crews arrived in the 300 block of Carolina Rd. after there were reports of heavy smoke pushing from the attic around 9 a.m.

The occupants of the home which had been renovated into two separate apartments have been displaced, including one adult on the 1st floor and two adults on the 2nd floor, and will be assisted by the American Red Cross, added official.

No one was injured in the fire and the Fire Marshal’s Office is reportedly investigating to determine how the fire was caused.

Suffolk Police had to control traffic in the area and Granby Street was briefly closed.

No further information is known at this time.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video