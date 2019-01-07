Tennessee woman catches 88 pound catfish

Kentucky Lake — A Tennessee woman caught an 88-pound catfish on Kentucky Lake which is located between Kentucky and Tennessee.

According to CBS, Paula Smith, who made the big catch, has been fishing since she was a little girl but never caught a fish this big.

“When I first saw it I said ‘oh my God,’ you know. I started screaming,” said Smith. “Then we got it in the boat I’m just like ‘yes, yes.’ And then I couldn’t pick it up, and it was like, ‘oh my God, how am I gonna hold this? How am I gonna get my picture with it?'”

While you may think the big fish is one Smith would want to keep, she actually let the fish back in the lake.