Surry, Sussex Co. schools to have extra security after social media threats

SURRY Co. & SUSSEX Co., Va. – There will be an extra security presence at schools in Surry and Sussex Counties after social media threats were made.

Authorities say no particular schools were named.

Virginia State Police, along with the sheriff’s offices of both counties, are investigating the threats.

The extra security presence includes deputies and state police, along with school resource officers.

Officials with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was made via Instagram. It has not been revealed exactly what the threat said.

As of Monday evening, neither Surry County nor Sussex County school officials were able to provide statements or give out further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.