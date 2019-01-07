× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer, colder and (maybe) some snow

It’s going to be an interesting weather week with dramatic swings in temperatures and maybe a little snow to cap things off this weekend.

While you are sleeping, a warm front will cross the region. That will bring us some scattered showers overnight and warmer weather for your Tuesday. Most of the rain should be gone by the time you hit the roads in the morning. It will be milder when you wake up on Tuesday morning then when you go to bed on Monday night. And by the afternoon we expect temperatures to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s.

But then a series of cold fronts will send temperatures plunging once again. Expect highs in the low 50s on Wednesday, low 40s on Thursday and upper 30s on Friday!

None of these cold fronts will have much moisture to work with, so we don’t expect much of anything in the way of rain during the rest of the work week.

That changes this weekend. An area of low pressure will roll up the coast, bringing us a good chance for rain Saturday into Sunday. And there is even a chance for some snowflakes in the mix Saturday night and Sunday morning, mainly in our northern communities.

The eventual track of this low and our temperature profile will have a big impact on how this storm system develops. A lot could change between now and then. Stay tuned.



