No hills? No problem! Runners lace up for weekly Jordan Bridge ‘Rundays’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Run, skip or walk: All paces and distances are welcome to the Jordan Bridge Sunday runs!

Folks can meet up every Sunday and run over the one of the tallest runnable routes in Hampton Roads. The first Jordan Bridge "Runday" started on January 6.

Open to the public, anyone can lace up to get in some Sunday afternoon exercise with their friends and family.

Runners typically jog a two-and-half to three-mile loop before heading out to the sponsoring brewery or restaurant for some post-run drinks.

"There [are] lots of great opportunities in Hampton Roads to run, but very few hills. So this gives us an opportunity for us to get some hill work in, get that feeling under your feet of going up a hill, going down a hill, especially with a lot of us training for races that are out of the state, out of the area, so it gives us that hill work to start to work with," said organizer Donald Babcock.

Two runners started Jordan Bridge Rundays in 2016, motivated by their need for training for the Richmond Marathon. Presented by Gordon Biersch, more than 100 runners participated in the 3-plus-mile round trip over the bridge Sunday.

Nearly a third of people in the group were first-time bridge runners or walkers.

If you're interested, you can meet up with the runners on Truxton Street near the Chesapeake side of the bridge.

Click here for more information about Jordan Bridge Rundays.