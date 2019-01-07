× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler today, showers tonight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today and tracking showers… Temperatures will start near 40 this morning, upper 30s inland and low 40s closer to the coast. We will see a mix of clouds today with high temperatures in the upper 40s, near normal for this time of year. Rain chances will be low through the day but will climb late tonight.

Expect showers overnight into early Tuesday morning. Showers should move out near sunrise tomorrow and clouds should clear by midday. Highs will warm into the mid 60s Tuesday, our warmest day of the week.

We will see several sunny, dry, and cooler days to end the work week. Highs will drop into the low 50s on Wednesday, mid 40s on Thursday, and low 40s on Friday. It will feel cooler with strong NW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Showers (40%). Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (40%), Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 7th

1996 Blizzard: Heavy Snow (3 Day Period)

