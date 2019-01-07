Making Monday brighter with pizza!

NEWPORT NEWS Va,- The weekend is over and we have to go back to work which means for most Monday’s can be a drag.

To make the day a little more enjoyable the employees at Marcos Pizza in Newport News are sharing the best ways to make pizza from scratch while adding healthier ingredients to the pie.

Denmark Christenson says it’s important to let your dough chill for 18 hours.

He says this will keep the pizza from becoming gooey and all the cheese sliding off when it’s baked. He says if you are rolling out your pizza it’s important to make sure that it is even. Only knead the part of the dough between the center and the crust.

Denmark says the center of the pizza will stretch while you toss it, so if you make it too thin in the beginning it will fall completely apart.

Denmark says if you are looking for a healthier option, make sure you pick toppings that are fresh. He says green peppers, onions, pineapple, and jalapeno are the better options if you’re looking for a healthier option with lots of flavors.