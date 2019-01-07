× Former Va. Gov. Bob McDonnell files for divorce

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former Governor Bob McDonnell has filed for divorce against his wife Maureen, court records indicate.

McDonnell filed for divorce in early November, according to the Virginia Beach Circuit Court website. McDonnell has previously acknowledged difficulties in the couple’s relationship following their public trial.

McDonnell did not immediately respond to a question from a reporter. WTOP first reported the development.

Both Bob and Maureen were found guilty of corruption in 2014, but about two years later the Supreme Court overturned the case. In a unanimous decision, the justices said federal prosecutors went too far in how they defined official acts.

McDonnell was accused of using his official role as governor to promote the company of a wealthy businessman. In exchange, prosecutors said he got thousands of dollars in gifts and loans. Prosecutors decided not to retry the case following the Supreme Court’s ruling and dropped the charges.

The ordeal exposed some personal details of the McDonnells, including that their marriage was strained. “Unfortunately it came out as me throwing her under the bus or her having an inappropriate relationship with Mr. Williams. Neither one is true,” he said in an interview with News 3 in 2016. “It was an element of the defense we had to show to say there was no conspiracy.”