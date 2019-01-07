× First Warning Traffic – Road closures, bridge opening and delays for the week

BRIDGE OPENINGS:



Coleman Bridge 12:30 and 1:30 PM

–

NORFOLK:

Granby Street Resurfacing to Begin on Monday, January 7, Granby Street from E. Virginia Beach Boulevard to 22nd Street.

Resurfacing will take a month to complete, weather permitting. Alternating lane closures and traffic stoppages will occur in the construction area. Motorists are encouraged to use Monticello Avenue and Llewellyn Avenue to avoid construction.

–

CHESAPEAKE:

Butts Station Road work Elbow Rd to Centerville Turnpike, detour in place starting 1/7/19 for the entire month

Hillcrest Parkway under the Rt 168 Bypass bridges Jan. 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

–

ERC WEEKLY CLOSURES Friday, January 4 to Friday, January 11 Friday, January 4 to Friday, January 11 I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, January 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.