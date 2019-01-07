Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

First Warning Traffic – Road closures, bridge opening and delays for the week

Posted 7:30 am, January 7, 2019, by

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 12:30 and 1:30 PM

NORFOLK:
Granby Street Resurfacing to Begin on Monday, January 7,  Granby Street from E. Virginia Beach Boulevard to 22nd Street.

Resurfacing will take a month to complete, weather permitting. Alternating lane closures and traffic stoppages will occur in the construction area. Motorists are encouraged to use Monticello Avenue and Llewellyn Avenue to avoid construction.

CHESAPEAKE:

Butts Station Road work Elbow Rd to Centerville Turnpike, detour in place starting 1/7/19 for the entire month

Hillcrest Parkway under the Rt 168 Bypass bridges Jan. 8, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ERC WEEKLY CLOSURES Friday, January 4 to Friday, January 11

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Tuesday, January 8 and Wednesday, January 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Right lane closure in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Wednesday, January 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Left lane closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, January 7 and Tuesday, January 8 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND  DETOURS January 6 – 12
James River Bridge, Route 17
  • Single-lane closures south/north January 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
  • Single-lane closure east, January 5-8, and January 11, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel:
  • Single-lane closure north, January 7-8, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single-lane closure south, January 9-10, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, January 6-10, as follows:
  • I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • A consecutive, long-term full ramp closure on Route 143 Merrimac Trail north to I-64 west continues. Traffic will follow detour signage in place directing motorists to the Route 143 south on-ramp to I-64 west during the closure.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements:
  • RESCHEDULED: Weekend closure of I-64 west ramp to I-264 east (Exit 284B) and I-264 east exit to Newtown Road (Exit 15A): 7 p.m. January 11 to 5 a.m. Jan. 14, weather permitting. See release for detour details.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58).