Feral pig shot by James City Co. Police after months of evading capture

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – As a safety concern, police in James City County shot a feral pig Monday.

Authorities say over the last several months, JCCPD and Animal Control officers had been working to capture four pigs that were running loose in the county. Three were caught and one was still at large.

Officials believe the pigs were domestic and had either escaped or released by a county resident.

The officers’ numerous attempts to catch the pigs were unsuccessful.

The last pig had become a “serious” safety hazard as it had been spotted along heavily-traveled roads such as Route 199 and in the areas of Longhill Road, Monticello Avenue and John Tyler Highway. The pig was also said to have become feral.

After consulting with a local veterinarian and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, police determined that using a tranquilizer gun was not a viable option.

The pig was spotted in the median of Route 199 between Monticello Avenue and John Tyler Highway around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities received numerous calls from the public regarding safety concerns about the pig’s location.

In the interest of public safety, officers stopped traffic and shot the pig.

