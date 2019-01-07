Chesapeake’s David Wright released from Mets roster, will join team’s front office

NEW YORK – David Wright is done with the Mets. But he’s also just getting started.

The alumnus of Hickory High School in Chesapeake has been removed from the Mets current roster – the only team for which he’s ever played. However, the team announced Wright will serve as a Special Advisor to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

In a statement, Wright, who turned 36 years-old in December, said, “I will always be tremendously grateful for the way the fans treated me because playing in this city and for this team was a dream come true. I look forward to contributing and taking on the challenges of this new role.”

One of the Mets’ all-time great players, Wright was a seven-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner in his 14 seasons with New York. He retires as the franchise leader in hits, RBIs, runs, total bases and extra-base hits. New York selected Wright with the 38th overall pick (1st round) in the 2001 MLB Draft.