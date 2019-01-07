A new book on the rocky relationship of two NFL legends on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In his book "Collision of Wills," Jack Gilden (www.jackgilden.com) discusses the turbulent relationship between quarterback Johnny Unitas and his coach Don Shula, who achieved legendary success in the 1960's despite their ongoing conflict. Gilden will be hosting a book signing/Q&A on January 7th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Slover Library in Norfolk.