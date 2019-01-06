York County Fire responds to residential fire

YORK Co., Va. – The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety was dispatched to the 100 block of Little Bay Avenue in Yorkshire Downs Sunday morning.

Crews initially responded for a reported fire alarm, but the call was upgraded to a residential structure fire. Interior crews said the fire was in the kitchen area, and was brought under control within five minutes.

The fire was initially discovered by an occupant, who was taking a pet outside and noticed smoke coming from the kitchen stove.

All occupants exited safely, and no injuries were reported.

The occupants will be relocated by the complex.