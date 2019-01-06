Trevor Noah: Loud & Clear tour to come to Ted Constant Center

Trevor Noah, Daily Show host, will stop in Norfolk as he brings his show to North American arenas for the first time ever with the 2019 Loud & Clear tour.

The stand-up comedian announced that the Loud & Clear tour is dated to kick off on January 11 at the Sony Centre in Toronto and make its way across the U.S. through November 15.

Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Center made the list of the 29 arena’s Noah will be stopping at. The event will be held Friday, January 18 at 8 p.m.

The tour will make stops in 28 cities that include: Tampa, Cincinnati, St. Paul, Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit and Pittsburgh.

The award winning host will bring stand-up specials to his tour that involve his take on social and political events.

Tickets are on sale now and available through the event’s Facebook page. Also check the event page for any updates or information.