The Wizard of Oz in Norfolk Theater Festival line up

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Theater Festival has an exciting line up of shows this season including The Wizard of Oz!

The Wizard of Oz will perform at Chrysler Hall on February 15 – 17 as part of the Norfolk Theater Festival. This annual event allows the community to discover the different riches and talents of Norfolk theater.

Norfolk is home to various venues, theater companies, and a touring Broadway series that bring thousands of residents and visitors together to enjoy gifted locals.

The Wizard of Oz is just one of the several shows the festival will bring. Other shows in the line up include: Choir boy, The Comedy of Errors, Once On This Island, The Scarlet Letter, and The Secret Garden.

The event will offer a weekend of shows, behind-the-scenes events, and more February 14 – 17.

For more information about the event visit this link. For more information on The Wizard of Oz visit the Facebook event page here.