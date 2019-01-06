Smithfield Foods unveils new charitable grant program that will donate $1.5 million

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Foundation, Inc. has created a new charitable grant program that plans to donate up to $1.5 million each year to the company’s three giving focus areas: hunger relief, education, and veterans.

The grant program adds to the tens of millions of dollars invested annually through cash and in-kind donations, including $27.4 million in 2017, to address the unique needs of Smithfield’s local communities.

Through the new charitable grant program, Smithfield will pursue year-long projects with key non-profit partners to support the communities where its employees live, work, and raise their families. Each grant awarded will be a minimum of $250,000. Organizations interested in applying must be a recognized 501(c)(3) public charity to be considered eligible.

“Smithfield is honored to stand with and assist the organizations and initiatives that align with the areas of focus that we are truly passionate about as a company,” said Keira Lombardo, senior vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We believe that by supporting these ongoing, critical efforts, we are benefitting not only these organizations, but also our people and the vitality of the communities we call home.”

The online application is now available until January 25, 2019. Awarded recipients will be notified of their selection in February 2019. To apply for a Smithfield Foundation grant, please visit this link.