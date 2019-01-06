Portsmouth Museums to kick off annual African-American Heritage Series

PORTSMOUTH, VA – The Portsmouth Museums and The Portsmouth Public Library start 2019 with its fourth annual African-American Heritage Series, Black History Now – Celebrating Today’s Change Makers.

This year’s series starts Saturday, January 19th with S.T.E.M.-ulating Minds: Women at Work, when Norfolk State University graduate Brehanna Daniels, the first African-American woman on a NASCAR pit team, will give visitors at the Children’s Museum of Virginia an up close and personal look at what it takes to work for a professional racing team.

Guests can challenge themselves with a tire changing simulation game and will have opportunities to take pictures behind the wheel of an actual race car.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will make an appearance at the Children’s Museum of Virginia on Saturday, January 26 when 93 year-old actress Dorothy Steel from the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther hosts Q & A, photograph, and autograph sessions for children. ACT Dance Theatre’s professional cosplayers, dancers, and live West African orchestra join Mrs. Steel to create A Weekend in Wakanda.

Take flight with the Tuskegee Airmen at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center on Saturday, February 2nd during a pictorial presentation of Petersburg, VA native and WWII Lt. Col. Howard Lee Baugh who fought for freedom in Europe while facing segregation on the homefront.

For any updates on these events, visit the Portsmouth Museums’ website or the Portsmouth Public Libraries website.