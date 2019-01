SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to its first fire of the year Saturday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 7:11 p.m. for a structure fire in the 14000 block of Foursquare Road. When crews arrived, they found a detached garage with a vehicle on fire inside.

According to the department, firefighters had good conversion on the fire within a minute.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.