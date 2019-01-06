No. 4 Virginia thumps No. 9 Florida State in ACC opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (VirginiaSports.com) - Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) and Braxton Key (Charlotte, N.C.) led No. 4 Virginia (13-0, 1-0) to a 65-52 win over No. 9 Florida State (12-2, 0-1) in the ACC opener on Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia has now won its last 11 ACC openers.

Guy started the game 6-for-7 including 5-of-5 from 3-point range to set a new UVA consecutive 3-point field goals made steak with 11, dating back to finishing with six-straight against Marshall and making his first five against Florida State. Key added a UVA career-high 20 points.

Virginia led by as many as 29 with 2:50 to go in the game, before playing every player on the bench in the game.