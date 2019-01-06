Memorial 5K being held to honor fallen police officer

East Hartford, CT (WFSB) — Hundreds of runners will honor a fallen East Hartford police officer today.

Brian Aselton was killed in the line of duty 20 years ago. Every year, the community gathers for the Snow Dash 5K in his memory.

The race not only pays tribute to Officer Aselton, it keeps his legacy alive by offering the youth opportunities in the form of funding for programs in the city and scholarships.

A former U.S. Marine- Aselton was born and raised in South Windsor. After serving in a few law enforcement roles, he called the East Hartford Police Department home.

On January 23, 1999 Aselton was dispatched to his last call. While responding to a noise complaint he unknowingly interrupted a violent robbery and home invasion. The suspect shot and killed the 26-year-old officer.

The Officer Brian Aselton Memorial Snow Dash 5K Road Race is sponsored by the parks and recreation and police department in his honor.

“It was something important for the community to take over and come together and reflect on his memory and also going forward to keep his legacy going,” said Jonathan Cooper, Parks & Recreation Supervisor.

Nearly 300 runners will set off on Long Hill Street from Langford School. Proceeds benefit the East Hartford Police Department Child Safety and crime prevention and the Officer Brian Aselton scholarship fund. Since the inception of Aselton’s scholarship fund, 296 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than 300 thousand dollars.