Jackie and the Housewreckers kick off Hampton History Museum Music Series on January 16

HAMPTON, Va. – Jackie and the Housewreckers are returning to the Hampton Museum to start off the seventh year of the Front Porch Music Series.

The series kicks off on January 16, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 pm. Jackie Scott and her band were the first musicians to play the series when it was launched in January 2013.

Scott & The Housewreckers have strong local roots that make Hampton Roads home. The group members come from varied backgrounds and influence that make for a unique sound of blues and R&B.

The Housewreckers are: Mark Hopkins, guitar; David Holland, bass; Ivan Evans, percussion; Chuck Williams, saxophone; and special guest Tyler Bevington on keyboard.

Scott has spent years honing her craft as a vocalist and her quest lead her to the steamy windows of Chicago’s blues scene. It was in Chicago that Scott started her journey into the blues.

Musicians and performers of all sizes freely shared in their wealth of skill, time and talent to help her grow as a blues entertainer. Nellie Travis, Chicago blues woman and Westside bluesman and Howlin’ Wolf sidekick, Eddie Shaw, played a major part in mentoring her into the blues Chicago style.

Jackie Scott & The Housewreckers have opened for BB King, Keb Mo, Taj Mahal, Lyle Lovett and others.

Front Porch Music Series

Held in the Great Hall on the third Wednesday of each month, the Hampton History Museum’s Front Porch Music Series presents different genres of music that have shaped the American soundscape and influenced talent in Hampton Roads’ vibrant music scene. Admission is free to museum members, $5.00 for non-members. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the Hampton History Museum.

Next in the Series:

The Heart Stompers

February 20, 6-8 p.m.

Museum members free, non-members $5

Formerly known as Gina Dalmas & The Cow Tippin’ Playboys, this Alt-Country Honky Tonk Americana Music band reaches deep into the roots of country music but end up making magic of their own that is honest, straight forward, and from the heart. They won the 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and the 2012 Veer Magazine Award for Best Country Artist, the 2009 Portfolio Music Award for Best Americana Music and the 2009 Meona Award for Best New Alt-Country Artist.

Poisoned Dwarf

Wednesday, March 20, 6-8 p.m.

Museum members free, non-members $5

Keeping the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day going a wee bit longer, Poisoned Dwarf plays driving traditional Celtic music. Focusing primarily on Irish traditional music, and with acoustic instruments only, the band features the Irish flute, whistle, guitar, Scottish Small-Pipes, banjo, a variety of percussion instruments (including bones and bodhran), accordion, and fiddle.

For more information about the events coming to the Hampton Museum visit their website or Facebook.