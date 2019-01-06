Hampton University to host piano recital, January 13

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University Organist and Instructor of Piano and Organ, Benjamin Francis Garner, plans for the an annual faculty piano recital.

The recital is featuring John Robert Fulton III, Assistant Professor of Music; as well as members of The Original Super Band, a Hampton Roads based big band.

This event will take place on Sunday, January 13, at 4:00 p.m. in the McGrew Towers Conference Room.

Garner has been teaching at Hampton University for the past four years and has given a faculty recital every year. It will feature professors from Hampton University and professional musicians from the community.

Music of Maurice Ravel, Gabriel Faure, and big band arrangements and original tunes by jazz arranger Frank Foster will be included in the recital.

This event is free and open to the public.