Former Menchville star, Arizona Cardinal Kwamie Lassiter dies at age 49

Kwamie Lassiter, a former Menchville star and Arizona Cardinal, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49.

After graduating from Menchville in 1989, Lassiter played two years at Butler County Community College before transferring to Kansas. From there, he would be named All Big-Eight in 1994.

Lassiter went undrafted in 199, and would spend eight seasons with the Cardinals. In 1998, Lassiter had four interceptions in the Cardinals’ season-finale to clinch a playoff berth.

“We were all devastated to learn of Kwamie’s passing today and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends,” Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

“Kwamie came to the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent. He not only became a key contributor to our team for eight seasons but continued to make an impact on this community after his playing days ended. He will be missed greatly.”

Lassiter finished his career with 416 tackles and 25 career interceptions. He was also the Legends Community Coordinator for the NFL and actively involved in the Cardinals community.

My heart goes out to the family of Kwamie Lassiter. He was a marvelous human being, inspiring so many people in our community in so many ways with his soul and compassion. He will be deeply missed by everyone. Rest in peace, my friend. — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) January 7, 2019