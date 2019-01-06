First Warning Forecast: Big drop in temperatures to start the work week

High pressure will continue to build in overnight and temperatures will drop into the 30s. Increasing clouds throughout the day Monday with much cooler temperatures.

Many of us will only warm to the upper 40s to near 50. This is closer to seasonable. I’m tracking a little bit of rain late Monday night into early Tuesday morning as a warm front lifts across the region. Showers will be widely scattered. Expect a 30 percent chance. Temperatures will actually warm overnight Monday into Tuesday, so expect us to see our lows in the 40s early on. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and clouds will clear by noontime. A cold front will move through Tuesday night. It doesn’t look like there’s a whole lot of moisture associated with it, so we will mainly just see a drop in temperatures.

Wednesday will be cool and breezy. Temperatures will only warm to the low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Dry weather will carry into Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

Rain chances will go up a bit this weekend as an area of low pressure forms off the coast. Right now just giving it a 30 percent chance and will continue to keep an eye on it.